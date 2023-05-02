Rockford teen Julian Lugo prepares for 2023 National Golden Gloves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s all systems go for Julian “The Machine” Lugo.

“We always called him the machine, because the kid kept going,” Rockford Patriots Boxing Club coach Jimmy Goodman said. “And he was an outstanding athlete, great boxer, he’s won junior national tournaments before and now he’s a Chicago Golden Gloves Champion.”

In April, Lugo was named not only Chicago Golden Gloves Men’s 139-pound Open Division Champion but was the men’s tournament MVP out of every division and class.

“It was a great experience,” Lugo said. “It was a great tournament to win, it’s really known so it felt amazing, just to be able to fight in it.”

Now, Lugo heads off to the Philadelphia area for the 2023 National Golden Gloves: Tournament of Champions where he’ll look to take the crown in the same division.

“I’m expecting a great competition, I want to get a learning experience out of it obviously I want to win too but I want to come back with some learning experience,” Lugo said.

The 2022 Harlem graduate has been at Rockford Patriots Boxing Club for a decade and hopes his run inspires the next generation of stateline boxers.

“Growing up, I had seen the older kids working hard seeing that so I just want to be that role model for them that they see someone working hard and following their dreams so I want my dreams to push them to follow their (dreams),” Lugo said. “We push each other which is what I like about it is everyone pushes each other and we strive to be great.”

“We’ve had Julian since he’s been nine years old he’s been boxing for our gym now for ten years and he’s put the hard work in and he’s dedicated himself and it hasn’t been an easy road there but it’s showing right now and he’s a heck of a kid,” Goodman said. “Sometimes I got to take a step back and look at it myself because I get caught up in the moment you know and really see that there’s more to it and there’s more to it than just a boxing gym and these kids are evolving in life as well.”

