Rockford Promise students celebrate scholarships

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over 150 Rockford Public Schools students were recognized for their hard work Monday with an opportunity to seek higher education.

The 154 students received full ride scholarships through Rockford Promise. The scholarship allows students to go to Northern Illinois University, Rock Valley College or Rockford University.

Students, family members and RPS 205 staff celebrated at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Leaders say this scholarship creates future leaders and makes the region stronger.

“Only seven years ago in 2016, we started with 5 full tuition scholarships and 7 years later, we’re offering 154 through the generosity of so many local partners,” said Rockford Promise Executive Director Kaylene Groh. “We are thrilled to host this celebration at the Coronado.”

More information on the program is available here.

