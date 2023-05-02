Grandmother rescues child, extinguishes fire at Rockford apartment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A grandmother springs into action to help save her grandchild after an apartment fire Monday evening.

The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. May 1 at a third-floor apartment inside the complex at 3128 Prial Ave. in Rockford.

Fire crews say they received conflicting reports about whether a child was trapped inside the apartment. When crews arrived, they found residents standing outside with a small, extinguished fire in apartment 11. The apartment was searched, but no one was found.

Investigators learned the child was helped to safety by their grandmother living on the first floor. After rescuing the child, she went back upstairs and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. The grandmother was taken to a nearby hospital and the child was examined but did not need hospital treatment. No one else was hurt.

As crews worked to clean-up, residents were able to return to their apartments. The Red Cross was called in to help the occupants.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, smoke detectors were both not working and removed in parts of the complex. The fire caused about $13,000 in damage and the cause is still under investigation.

