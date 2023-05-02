CRE8IV mural sites approved ahead of its fourth season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly three dozen buildings have been beautified throughout the Rockford region thanks to CRE8IV Transformational Art. Now an additional 10 projects are in the works for the program’s 4th year.

Seven of the ten new projects were approved by Rockford City Council Monday evening in a 10-1 vote. City leaders say this is something the community looks forward to each year and this go around is no different.

Several blank spaces in Rockford, Rockton and Loves Park will serve as canvases for local and national artists this year, transforming these walls into beautiful works of art.

“Honestly, it just brings such vibrancy to the community,” says Kristen Paul with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “We want them to be in great shape so that the mural lasts a very long time.”

This is part of CRE8IV Transformational Art, an initiative by the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to enhance the outlook of the region for residents and visitors.

“We have found that the community is already there taking photos before the mural is even done. And it’s so much fun to see it become people’s background and become people’s landmarks,” says Paul.

Gabrielle Torina is one of the Rockford council members to approve a special use permit for seven of these murals at Monday’s meeting. She says this is something the city deserves.

“They are inspiring and they bring people hope,” says Torina. “It’s beautification. People are using it for their Instagram. You’re seeing influencers coming from other cities and standing in front of them and it’s just drawing such positive attention to Rockford.”

Torina says these are more than murals: They make for eye-catching tourist attractions.

“We’re even expanding from just beyond walls. We’re looking at electric boxes and other mediums for people to put murals on.”

“It’s just part of Rockford to have public art that’s on this huge scale that is museum quality and we just love being a part of it,” says Paul.

Alderman Mark Bonne was the only one to vote against this because he says his ward’s never been selected for one of these murals.

One of the murals will be at the corner of W. State and Wyman on the wall of the Burnham Lofts building. Another will be painted outside Cambridge Dental on 7th St.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.