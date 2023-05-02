Cloudy, cold pattern to continue Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you didn’t have a calendar in front of you, you’d have a hard time believing that today is May 1. That’s because it feels more like late March!

Monday’s temperatures only made it to the middle 50s, levels more commonly seen around the end of March, and there’s no reason to believe that’s to change over the next 24 hours.

A pesky upper level low pressure system continues to blanket us with clouds as well as occasional rain or snow showers to go along with brisk northwesterly winds. That same area of low pressure is to remain parked just off to our east, meaning we’re in for a repeat performance Tuesday, though likely without the precipitation. Cloudy skies and cold, blustery winds are to again keep temperatures from getting much above the middle 50s.

Clouds are to dominate again on Tuesday, keeping temperatures on the cold side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unseasonably cool temperatures are likely to continue Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to make a much-awaited return on Wednesday, though northwesterly winds are to remain intact, which will limit the extent of warming. Still, it looks to be, by all accounts, a pleasant day with temperatures reaching the lower 60s.

Sunshine is to return on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll see another day of cooler temperatures Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s the day where we start to see much more meaningful changes weather-wise. Winds are to shift to the southwest as high pressure slides off to the east, which combined with abundant sunshine, will allow temperatures to reach the 70° mark for the first time since April 20.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds Thursday will let us warm to near 70°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures finally return to more normal levels on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, we’ll tack on a couple degrees per day, placing us in the lower 70s on Friday and the middle 70s on Saturday.

We'll take another step in the warmer direction Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll find ourselves well into the 70s on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For warm weather enthusiasts, the good news doesn’t end there. Further warming is to take place Sunday and beyond, as we kick off what’s likely to be at least four straight days of 80°+ temperatures. Warmth of that magnitude shows signs of sticking around through midway point of May.

Above normal temperatures arrive by the weekend and take us through the middle of the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern does turn more active beginning next weekend. Shower and thunderstorm chances have been inserted in the forecast beginning Sunday and taking us well into the week that follows.

Near normal rainfall is likely through the middle of May. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

