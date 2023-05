ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, a woman was shot in the 400 block of South Day Avenue. That’s on Rockford’s southwest side.

Police say the woman’s wound does not appear to be life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

