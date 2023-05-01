Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Coleman, 43, is accused of moving around 200 pounds of cocaine across state lines.
Man arrested after Illinois State Police find cocaine-filled suitcases
Man faces murder charge after overnight shooting in Rockford
Bige Raymond Baker III, 21, of Garden Prairie, died just after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
Motorcyclist ID’d after fatal Belvidere crash
Woman shot on southwest side of Rockford
Tom Heflin (seen here during interview with Northwest Quarterly magazine. ) spent more than...
Legendary local artist Tom Heflin dies

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
At least 6 people dead in Illinois highway windstorm
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders at White House on May 9
According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the...
Former US Marine killed in Ukraine, family says