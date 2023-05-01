Rockford police investigate vandalism at Greenwood Cemetery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after several headstones were damaged at Greenwood Cemetery.

“That’s kind of awful,” said Rockford resident Sariyah Bishop.

One person has been charged with criminal damage to property as part of the investigation. His name is not known at this time, however, a Greenwood staffer told 23 News Monday that he’s a local man in his 30s who’s accused of damaging one headstone. He was arrested on April 25.

Greenwood employees have since found a total of 12 and 15 damaged gravestones, some that have been there since the 1800s.

“I don’t know why people would choose to use their free time to come out and hurt someone’s family,” Bishop said. “There’s all types of things to do. You can do activities. You can find some sports, or anything other than do something like that. I think they should get some type of jail time or some type of fine or something.”

Bishop isn’t the only one who feels that way.

Latiara Anderson says mistakes happen, but willingly desecrating grave markers is nothing short of hateful. She says she feels for the families of the departed whose final resting places were disturbed by vandals.

“It’s devastating because people don’t want to go out there and see stuff like that,” Anderson said. “Say if it was one of your people, like how would you feel?”

Bishop and Anderson say they want whoever is responsible for the damage at the historic cemetery held accountable.

“I think they should get some type of jail time or some type of fine or something,” Bishop said.

Greenwood Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Several notable people are buried there, including a former governor of Ohio, a world-renowned archeologist, professional athletes, and Civil War soldiers.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.