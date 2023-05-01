Rockford man faces murder charge in Wedel Avenue shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal shooting leads to murder charges Monday as investigators release the name of the victim.

Police found Ezra Allen III, 50, lying on the ground and unresponsive late Sunday night at a home in the 1700 block of Wedel Avenue in Rockford.

Another man, Lewis Brown Jr., 49, remained at the scene and was processed just after 10 a.m. Monday at the Winnebago County jail. Brown faces first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

No word on how the shooting happened, but more information is expected to be released as details are confirmed. Winnebago County deputies are handling the investigation.

