Rockford 14-year-old narrowly escapes gunshots after suspected drive-by

Rockford police are handling the investigation.
Rockford police are handling the investigation.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police search for answers after bullets barely miss hitting a teenage boy on Saturday night.

Authorities dispatched around 11 p.m. on Saturday to a residence on the 2100 block of Stornway Drive in Rockford for reports of shots fired.

Police say the boy was in his bedroom just before shots rang out, hitting the home several times.

Witnesses say two vehicles took off from the area after the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time, but Rockford police are handling the investigation.

