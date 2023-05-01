Overnight shooting leaves man in critical condition

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say a man suffered life-threatening wounds in a shooting on Wedel Avenue early Monday morning. The shooting on Rockford’s northwest side was announced just after 1 a.m..

The name of the victim has not been revealed. Police have not indicated whether or not a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

