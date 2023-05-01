Motorcyclist ID’d after fatal Belvidere crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Garden Prairie man is identified after a fatal traffic crash Friday in Belvidere.

Bige Raymond Baker III, died just after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28 after his bike and a Jeep collided on the U.S. 20 bypass just west of Pearl Street in Belvidere.

The other vehicle’s driver was not hurt but was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Authorities say the crash remains an open and active investigation.

A GoFundMe fundraiser is open to help pay for the 21-year-old’s memorial expenses. It is organized by Baker’s sister, Summer.

