Motorcyclist ID’d after fatal Belvidere crash

Bige Raymond Baker III, 21, of Garden Prairie, died just after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
Bige Raymond Baker III, 21, of Garden Prairie, died just after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Garden Prairie man is identified after a fatal traffic crash Friday in Belvidere.

Bige Raymond Baker III, died just after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28 after his bike and a Jeep collided on the U.S. 20 bypass just west of Pearl Street in Belvidere.

The other vehicle’s driver was not hurt but was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Authorities say the crash remains an open and active investigation.

A GoFundMe fundraiser is open to help pay for the 21-year-old’s memorial expenses. It is organized by Baker’s sister, Summer.

