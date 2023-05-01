Mini golf to return to Krape Park in Freeport by May 2024

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Next summer, the Freeport Park District will provide fun for the entire family, replacing an older attraction with an improved version.

Freeport Park District leaders say they re-imagined the mini golf course at Krape Park after realizing it needed a bunch of costly repairs and wasn’t accessible.

The updated 18-hole mini golf course expects to open in May of 2024 and will sit in the same spot near the baseball field, bathrooms and pickle ball course.

Freeport Park District executive director Ron Schneider says the new course will be wheelchair accessible and feature unique interactive art displays.

Schneider wants people to know that even though the beloved Krape Park mini golf course is closed this summer, but the new one coming provides a wait that’s worth it.

The course will also feature a natural landscape with native plants.

