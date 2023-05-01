May to open on unseasonably cold, unsettled note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to believe we’re just hours away from closing the book on April.

Meteorologically speaking, it’s been an interesting month, to say the least, with four days 80s in the first half of the month and three days in the 40s in the last ten day of the month. Usually, it’s the other way around, but not this go-around.

Those hoping for May to open on a brighter note will be deeply disappointed to hear that will not be the case. Rather, we can expect essentially a carbon copy of Sunday on Monday.

Clouds are to again be dominant as a pesky upper level low pressure system remains parked to our east, sending numerous disturbances in our direction. Another such disturbance is to drop southward Monday, sending rain and snow showers back in our direction. It’s important to note, not all of us will get in on the action this time around, as there’s to be a sharp cutoff in precipitation from east to west. Generally speaking, the thought is that areas along and east of Interstate 39 are to see the best precipitation chances, while the chances go down very quickly the farther west one travels from I-39.

As for the precipitation’s form, the thought is that early on in the day, we’d see snow or a rain/snow mix. By the afternoon, we’ll have “warmed” up enough to see a change to all rain.

More snow is possible Monday morning, especially along and east of Interstate 39. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the afternoon, snow will have changed over to rain. Again, the best chances will be found east of Interstate 39. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

So, just how uncommon is snow in the month of May? It’s actually not all that rare an event. Since 1905, there have been 35 Mays to see snowflakes, which equates to about 30% of all Mays.

May snow isn't all that uncommon. It's happened in about 30% of Mays since 1905. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Regardless of whether one is on the receiving end of precipitation, we’ll all be enduring gusty northwesterly winds and unseasonably cold temperatures. The high temperature forecast of 47° would be more typical of one you’d see in mid-March.

Temperatures are to stick in the 40s yet again on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll lose precipitation on Tuesday, though clouds are to stick around in earnest, again keeping temperatures on the chilly side. We should, however, be able to at least poke into the lower 50s.

Rain or snow are no longer in the forecast Tuesday, but clouds are to stick around. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will only slightly warm Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Modest improvements get underway Wednesday thanks to sunshine’s return. The sun can only do so much, though, as a northwesterly wind will restrict temperatures to the lower 60s.

Finally, sunshine is to return on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The chill will begin to ease slightly on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More significant warming is due in toward the end of the week, with temperatures expected to reach the middle and upper 60s Thursday and Friday, much more typical of what we should see in early May.

Finally, by Thursday, we'll be back closer to normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll warm another degree or two on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs point to the momentum of the warming trend to continue into the weekend, and quite possibly beyond. A lengthy spell of 70s is to commence as early as Saturday, and it’s plausible to imagine that 70s and even 80s may carry us to the midway point of May.

Temperatures are to go back above normal beginning next weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those itching to plant your garden or flowers should be able to do so next weekend, given the warmer trend evolving, and especially with near normal precipitation likely through mid-May.

Near normal rainfall is expected through mid-May. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.