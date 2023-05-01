Man faces murder charge after overnight shooting in Rockford

Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces murder charges Monday after another man is shot to death over the weekend.

Lewis Brown Jr., 49, was processed just after 10 a.m. Monday at the Winnebago County jail. He’s currently held without bond.

Police say Brown remained on the scene after an early morning shooting at a home in the 1700 block of Wedel Avenue where the shooting victim, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No word on how the shooting happened, but more information is expected to be released as details are confirmed. Winnebago County deputies are handling the death investigation at this time.

