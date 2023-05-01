Local legendary artist, Tom Heflin dies at age 89

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A sad day in the local art scene, as the community remembers Tom Heflin, who died Saturday at the age of 89. The Arkansas born Rockford East graduate spent more than four decades as a professional artist. Known best for his landscape paintings, he started painting full time in an abandoned farmhouse outside Freeport. Working there for 28 years before opening his own studio.

Heflin was named one of the area’s 25 most interesting people in 2020 by Northwest Quarterly magazine. In that interview he was asked what kind of advice he would give young inspiring artists.

“The advice that I would give to a youngster, a beginning artist would be that if you have a strong enough desire,” said Heflin. “I used to call it a fire in your belly. It can take you a long way.”

Heflin is listed in the following:

Who’s Who in American Art

• Who’s Who in the Midwest

• New York Art Review

• Contemporary Western Artist. Southwest Art Publishing

• Chicago Art Review

