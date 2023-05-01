Local legendary artist, Tom Heflin dies at age 89

Tom Heflin (seen here during interview with Northwest Quarterly magazine. ) spent more than...
Tom Heflin (seen here during interview with Northwest Quarterly magazine. ) spent more than four decades as a professional artist, specializing in landscape art.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A sad day in the local art scene, as the community remembers Tom Heflin, who died Saturday at the age of 89. The Arkansas born Rockford East graduate spent more than four decades as a professional artist. Known best for his landscape paintings, he started painting full time in an abandoned farmhouse outside Freeport. Working there for 28 years before opening his own studio.

Heflin was named one of the area’s 25 most interesting people in 2020 by Northwest Quarterly magazine. In that interview he was asked what kind of advice he would give young inspiring artists.

“The advice that I would give to a youngster, a beginning artist would be that if you have a strong enough desire,” said Heflin. “I used to call it a fire in your belly. It can take you a long way.”

Heflin is listed in the following:

Who’s Who in American Art

• Who’s Who in the Midwest

• New York Art Review

• Contemporary Western Artist. Southwest Art Publishing

• Chicago Art Review

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Coleman, 43, is accused of moving around 200 pounds of cocaine across state lines.
Man arrested after Illinois State Police find cocaine-filled suitcases
Fatal accident
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Belvidere
This award honors the best FCS’ best defensive player in the nation. Vandenburgh led the...
Freeport’s Zeke Vandenburgh signed by Miami Dolphins as UDFA
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May
Heavy rain to pour down on us for the morning, but only for a couple of hours.
Sunny skies but not for long, rain and flurries

Latest News

Rockford woman and Mohamet Man reconnect after 39 years to give him the gift of life
Highs school sweethearts reconnect over kidneys
It’s one of the biggest regular season track and field events in the area as nearly ten teams...
Guilford dominates at 2023 East Relays
Kayleigh's Saturday forecast - 04/29/2023
Kayleigh's Saturday forecast - 04/29/2023
Maze Books celebrates Indie Bookstore Day
Local bookstore celebrates Indie Bookstore Day