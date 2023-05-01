Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis

By Peter Zampa
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Martinsville, W.Va. (Gray) – Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. This week, he’s covering the fentanyl crisis, traveling to West Virginia, the state with the most fatal overdoses in the nation per capita. Peter speaks to a grieving mother who lost her son to fentanyl, an EMT and the director of a sober living organization.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Coleman, 43, is accused of moving around 200 pounds of cocaine across state lines.
Man arrested after Illinois State Police find cocaine-filled suitcases
Man faces murder charge after overnight shooting in Rockford
Bige Raymond Baker III, 21, of Garden Prairie, died just after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
Motorcyclist ID’d after fatal Belvidere crash
Woman shot on southwest side of Rockford
Tom Heflin (seen here during interview with Northwest Quarterly magazine. ) spent more than...
Legendary local artist Tom Heflin dies

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1,...
Trump rape accuser: ‘Not surprising’ I didn’t call police
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden hosting Eid al-Fitr reception at White House
LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan