City of Rockford now taking applications for home repair grants

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford homeowners can now submit their application for the Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP).

Applications will be available May 1 through 5 p.m. on Monday, May 22. Recipients will be chosen by lottery on Tuesday, May 23, and those chosen will be notified by Friday, May 26.

The program is designed to help low-income make accessibility, health, safety and energy efficiency repairs. This includes adding ramps, roll-in showers or hanging the height of a toilet and/or sink.

Nearly $400,000 was awarded to the city by the Illinois Housing Development Authority and is expected to cover seven to eight projects.

Homeowners must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income based on household size, have up-to-date mortgage payments, and have a property zoned for single-family use.

Applicants could receive up to $45,000 in funding through a five-year, forgivable loan.

