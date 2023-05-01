Anderson scores long goal for Icehogs as they drop game two

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Icehogs trail the Central Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs after losing to the Texas Stars 4-1 on Sunday.

Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison sung the star-spangled banner prior to Sunday’s game.

Curtis McKenzie scored the icebreaker for Texas more than 8 minutes into the game. Hogs trailed 1-0 after the 1st period.

Rockford gave up the game’s second goal to Riley Barber in the 2nd period and trailed the game by that margin after 40 minutes.

It seemed like all hope was lost until Joey Anderson cuts the deficit in half for the Icehogs. His second of the playoffs goes over the goalie’s shoulder into the net to make it 2-1 in the 3rd period.

Icehogs gave up two more goals to drop game two 4-1. They trail the series 2-0 as the remaining three games will be on the road in Texas.

With their season on the line Wednesday, Head Coach Anders Sorensen says a change of atmosphere could make a difference.

“If you watch the playoffs it seems like you win a lot more on the road these days. If you watch the NHL and even the AHL you win a lot more. I think if we play like we did here, I think we have a really good chance. We have to take it one shift at a time to start. one period. win that one and we are feeling good about ourselves.”

“Obviously it’s the way it goes with the way playoffs works. Sometimes you are going to play really well and are going to lose games. Sometimes you are going to play not so well and win games. I liked our effort tonight. We’ve got to forget it and move one and be ready for the next one,” says Brett Seney.

“Honestly it’s just stick to the process. You get a couple bounces go your way when that game’s still 1-0 and 2-0. It changes the outlook a little bit. We gotta find a way to get a couple more pucks to the net. get those sustained o-zone shifts. I thought for the most part we did a good job. Just got to find a way to capitalize,” says Joey Anderson.

