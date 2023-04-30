Rain today with some snow to make an appearance overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Started off the morning on the wetter side for a couple hours but we were able to have some sunshine near the afternoon.

The weekend started off with sunshine and some light rain every now and then. Although winds picked up from the east around 15 mph, we remained fairly mild with temperatures in the 50s.

As the night grew near, no rain came down on us until around midnight when a sprinkle touched the ground. Temperatures also dropped into the low 40s reaching the 30s as one point around four in the morning.

Calm before the rain and snow. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Scattered rain that began in the early hours of Sunday morning will pick up speed and transition into snow around 10 in the morning lasting for several hours. Although snow fall should not be heavy, by the afternoon the snow will transition back into rain remaining as such the rest of the day.

We start to see rain fall. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain begins to transition into snow. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain continues to fall on the stateline. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

A nice little break from the rain. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rain and snow mixture will continue overnight into Monday where the morning will remain more snow than rain. Luckily the scattered mixture should fall apart around the early afternoon leaving for a pretty clear night.

Rain transitions into snow yet again. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow falling across the stateline. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain and snow continue to intertwine. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rain begins to fall away. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain finally leaves the region. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain and snow finally leaves the stateline. We will start to see temperatures on the rise as well. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.