Local bookstore celebrates Indie Bookstore Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday is National Indie Bookstore Day and one locally owned bookstore joins the festivities for the first time ever.

Maze Books located in Downtown Rockford is a new and used bookstore.

Their mission is to put affordable, hard to find titles in the hands of the public.

The bookstore community celebrates this holiday every last Saturday in April. Most titles at Maze Books range from $3 to $5 with children’s books costing a dollar each.

“We have books here you’ll never see at any big box store ever, books on pretty much everything,” said Maze Books owner Dave Pedersen. “The variety here is unmatched by any corporate bookstore here in town or anywhere else I’ll say.”

