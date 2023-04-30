Local bookstore celebrates Indie Bookstore Day

Maze Books celebrates Indie Bookstore Day
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday is National Indie Bookstore Day and one locally owned bookstore joins the festivities for the first time ever.

Maze Books located in Downtown Rockford is a new and used bookstore.

Their mission is to put affordable, hard to find titles in the hands of the public.

The bookstore community celebrates this holiday every last Saturday in April. Most titles at Maze Books range from $3 to $5 with children’s books costing a dollar each.

“We have books here you’ll never see at any big box store ever, books on pretty much everything,” said Maze Books owner Dave Pedersen. “The variety here is unmatched by any corporate bookstore here in town or anywhere else I’ll say.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Coleman, 43, is accused of moving around 200 pounds of cocaine across state lines.
Man arrested after Illinois State Police find cocaine-filled suitcases
Fatal accident
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Belvidere
Heavy rain to pour down on us for the morning, but only for a couple of hours.
Sunny skies but not for long, rain and flurries
‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student
‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May

Latest News

Maze Books celebrates Indie Bookstore Day
Local bookstore celebrates Indie Bookstore Day
Kids got a chance to engage in history they won't learn in textbooks
Rockford veterans celebrate Huey Day by opening up LZ Peace Memorial’s Huey Helicopter
Kids got a chance to engage in history they won't learn in textbooks
Rockford veterans celebrate Huey Day by opening up LZ Peace Memorial’s Huey Helicopter
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful hosts The Great American Clean-up Saturday
Stateline families clean-up community