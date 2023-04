Guilford dominates at 2023 East Relays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s one of the biggest regular season track and field events in the area as nearly ten teams from Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana compete at the annual Rockford East Relays.

Relay Events:

Girls 800 Sprint Medley: Guilford 1:58.94

Girls 1600 Sprint Medley: Guilford 4:37.38

Boys 4x100: East 44.08 (Season Best)

Boys 4x100 Weightman: Guilford 50.15 (Season Best)

Girls 4x100 WeightGirl: Guilford 1:04.34 (Season Best)

Boys 4x200: East 1:31.44 (Season Best)

Boys 4x800: Guilford 9:09.05 (Season Best)

Individual Events:

Girls 100m: Jolena Sites (Guilford) 12.57 (Personal Record)

Girls 100m Hurdles: Anna Jones (Guilford) 16.10 (Personal Record)

Boys 110m Hurdles: Jordan Woods (Guilford) 16.98 (Personal Record)

Boys 1600m: Hayden Johnson (Guilford) 4:41.26 (Personal Record)

Girls 1600m: Larkin Blakeney (Guilford) 6:44.00 (Personal Record)

Boys 3200m: Riddock Blakeney (Guilford) 10:54.81 (Personal Record)

Girls 3200m: Lena Andrews (Guilford) 13:24.88 (Personal Record)

Boys Discus Throw: Jaedyn Coleman Beloit Memorial 38.50m (Personal Record)

Girls Discus Throw: Natassja Bowman (Guilford) 30.55m (Personal Record)

Boys High Jump: Prentiss Wynn (East) 6ft (Personal Record)

Girls High Jump: Anna Jones (Guilford) 5ft (Personal Record)

Boys Long Jump: Javius Catlin (East) 21ft 4 in (Personal Record)

Boys Pole Vault: Antonio Alexander (Jefferson) 8-00.00 (Personal Record)

Girls Pole Vault: Kaelei Foote (Guilford) 8-00.00 (Personal Record)

Girls Shot Put: Natassja Bowman (Guilford) 10.44m (Personal Record)

Boys Triple Jump: Max Milbrath (Pecatonica) 1-01.50 (Personal Record)

Girls Triple Jump: Anna Jones Rockford (Guilford) 10.50 (Personal Record)

Full results can be viewed here.

