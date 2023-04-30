Freeport’s Deion McShane receives NFL rookie camp invite from Giants

(WIFR)
By WIFR Sports Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIFR) - Another football player from the 815 will look to make an NFL roster.

Freeport native Deion McShane heads to the NFC East as he will attend the New York Giants’ rookie minicamp.

McShane earned three-time All-State honors at Freeport High School and is an IHSA State Champion in the 110 and 300 hurdles. From there he played football for the UNI Panthers between the 2018 and 2022 seasons. McShane racked up 33 receptions for 486 yards and 2 touchdowns this season with Northern Iowa.

McShane also received an invite to the NIU Huskies football camp heading into his senior year.

