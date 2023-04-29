Winnebago County woman uses rural property to foster abused, neglected dogs

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If a dog farm is real thing, Kathy Mehalko runs one rural Winnebago County.

While it isn’t technically a farm, Mehalko and her family currently share their six-acre agricultural property with 19 dogs, many of which are rescue animals that for first time are getting the proper care and love they need.

“Most of the dogs I bring in have physical and/or mental issues,” the retired professional singer said.

Taking in dogs with such issues is challenging, Mehalko added. Many of the dogs she fosters will be re-homed. Some cannot.

“I’ve had dogs in foster for four years,” she said. “Some I’ve had for six years.”

And that’s OK, she said. When a dog stays with Mehalko, she knows it will continue getting the care it didn’t get in the past.

“Winnebago County is inundated with strays that are found in the community,” she said. “Other rescues I work with, they go to puppy mills.”

And when that happens, Kathy and her daughter, Amy, spring into action because they know what abused and neglected dogs need.

“They don’t know the human touch or anything but abuse,” Amy Mehalko said.

Local animal experts say the community needs more rescues and advocates like Mehalko.

“Animal shelters are important in our communities, but they are artificial environments,” said Winnebago County Animal Services Administrator Brett Frazier. “Fostering allows for an immediate way to get a dog or cat or a puppy or kitten into a home or a more home-like environment while they move along to hopefully finding a forever home.”

The Mehalkos specialize in caring for puppy-mill dogs, namely females that are often killed when they can no longer reproduce.

Kathy and Amy foster dogs for several rescue groups like Care For Pets, Tiny Paws, and Furever Friends Sanctuary.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student
‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student
Road closures
Expect traffic detours on Bell School Road in Rockford
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Child Porn Arrest
Rockford man faces felony child rape, porn charges
The renovations should be complete by the start of the next hockey season
Phase 3 of BMO Center construction officially underway

Latest News

Kayleigh's Friday forecast - 04/28/2023
Kayleigh's Friday forecast - 04/28/2023
One local counselor and student express how they feel about youth mental health training
Experts analyze the effectiveness of school trainings on youth mental health
One local counselor and student express how they feel about youth mental health training
Experts analyze the effectiveness of school trainings on youth mental health
Kathy Mehalko says what she does is a labor of love and a vital service to the community.
Winnebago County woman uses rural property to foster dogs