Winnebago County woman uses rural property to foster abused, neglected dogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If a dog farm is real thing, Kathy Mehalko runs one rural Winnebago County.

While it isn’t technically a farm, Mehalko and her family currently share their six-acre agricultural property with 19 dogs, many of which are rescue animals that for first time are getting the proper care and love they need.

“Most of the dogs I bring in have physical and/or mental issues,” the retired professional singer said.

Taking in dogs with such issues is challenging, Mehalko added. Many of the dogs she fosters will be re-homed. Some cannot.

“I’ve had dogs in foster for four years,” she said. “Some I’ve had for six years.”

And that’s OK, she said. When a dog stays with Mehalko, she knows it will continue getting the care it didn’t get in the past.

“Winnebago County is inundated with strays that are found in the community,” she said. “Other rescues I work with, they go to puppy mills.”

And when that happens, Kathy and her daughter, Amy, spring into action because they know what abused and neglected dogs need.

“They don’t know the human touch or anything but abuse,” Amy Mehalko said.

Local animal experts say the community needs more rescues and advocates like Mehalko.

“Animal shelters are important in our communities, but they are artificial environments,” said Winnebago County Animal Services Administrator Brett Frazier. “Fostering allows for an immediate way to get a dog or cat or a puppy or kitten into a home or a more home-like environment while they move along to hopefully finding a forever home.”

The Mehalkos specialize in caring for puppy-mill dogs, namely females that are often killed when they can no longer reproduce.

Kathy and Amy foster dogs for several rescue groups like Care For Pets, Tiny Paws, and Furever Friends Sanctuary.

