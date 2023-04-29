Sunny skies but not for long, rain and flurries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve had a nice couple of days where we sat in the mid-60s basking in the warm sun, but make sure to grab those raincoats because that won’t be the story for long.

We continued with highs in the upper 60s and winds remained calm coming down from the north bringing with it that arctic air. The arctic air will cool us off in the days to come.

Almost in the 70s as we had a very warm day. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Even though temperatures were high dew points were low which made for a fairly dry day. Make sure those humidifiers are running to bring some moisture back into the air. The rest of Friday will remain somewhat clear and cool overnight but those cool temps won’t go away. As we get into Saturday, rain will begin to pour in making for a fairly wet start to the weekend. The day will not only be on the chillier side but also have scattered rain throughout the day.

Most of Saturday morning will have the heavier rain for a couple hours until 11 a.m. Once that afternoon hits the rain will be more scattered showers and light. No need to cancel any plans for that day but maybe have an umbrella or rain jacket on stand-by.

Heavy rain to pour down on us for the morning, but only for a couple of hours. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

A break from the rain. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

A clearing from the rain briefly. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Sunday will be a different story though with the day bringing lots of rain. Scattered rain will begin in the morning and last the entire day into the night. Not only will the day bring scattered rain but also some flurries here and there. We won’t be escaping the cold either with temperatures sticking in the 40s.

Scattered rain in the area. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Scattered rain and snow flurries likely. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Scattered rain throughout the day, heavy in the afternoon. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Scattered rain showers but mainly dry with clouds. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

A big nosedive in temperatures as we make our way into the weekend and the week. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

If you have plans for Sunday, consider staying inside because compared to Saturday you will see a lot more rain for the day. Any outside plans could be washed out a bit.

Flurries and rain will continue overnight into Monday but only until the early afternoon. We get a break from the rain and snow by late afternoon/early evening timeframe.

Small showers and possible flurries in the area. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tracking some flurries that could reach the region. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.