Rockford Public Works gives away trees for Arbor Day

The community comes together for free trees Saturday
By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Forest City celebrates Arbor Day by giving away one tree at a time.

The national holiday encourages community members to plant, nurture and celebrate the greatness of trees.

Organized by Rockford’s Public Works Department, the city gave away several different species of potted trees including mixed Oaks, Buckeyes, Service Berry and Hackberry.

Rockford’s Forestry Department street supervisor Taylor Hennelly says trees have the power to help the planet and the community in more ways than one.

“Trees are very important they increase property values,” Hennelly said. “They decrease your heating and cooling costs depending on where the trees are planted and what they do. They can slow traffic, they can solve a lot of our problems. We definitely want to keep the title of Forest city, we value it.”

