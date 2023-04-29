Rockford museum celebrates the past with World War One reenactment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local museum honors the past and those who bravely fought for this country.

Rockford’s Midway Village Museum hosts a World War One reenactment. The event is one of the largest World War One reenactments in the United States.

Throughout the museum, people can visit encampment displays, trench battles, front-line dug-in camps in the woods and much more.

Midway Village’s marketing director Luke Frederickson says this event is a great way to educate the public and engage in a unique historic experience.

“It just steers a little patriotism in people,” Fredrickson said. “They like this part of our history World War One, World War Two, the greatest generation. I think people feel a lot of infinity for it and here at midway village we have the perfect reenactment site.”

