One person dead after motorcycle crash in Belvidere
It happened just before 6 p.m. on Bypass Route 20
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police officers are asking drivers to reroute after a crash involving a motorcycle kills one person Friday night.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Bypass Route 20, west of Pearl Street. Officials say a motorcycle and a Jeep collided in the westbound lane.
Investigators say the impact of the crash killed the driver of the motorcycle. The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Drivers in the area are asked to reroute through West Chrysler Drive to South Appleton Road as police investigate the incident.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.