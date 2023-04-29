One person dead after motorcycle crash in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police officers are asking drivers to reroute after a crash involving a motorcycle kills one person Friday night.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Bypass Route 20, west of Pearl Street. Officials say a motorcycle and a Jeep collided in the westbound lane.

Investigators say the impact of the crash killed the driver of the motorcycle. The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Drivers in the area are asked to reroute through West Chrysler Drive to South Appleton Road as police investigate the incident.

