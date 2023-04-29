One person dead after motorcycle crash in Belvidere

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Bypass Route 20
Fatal accident
Fatal accident(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police officers are asking drivers to reroute after a crash involving a motorcycle kills one person Friday night.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Bypass Route 20, west of Pearl Street. Officials say a motorcycle and a Jeep collided in the westbound lane.

Investigators say the impact of the crash killed the driver of the motorcycle. The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Drivers in the area are asked to reroute through West Chrysler Drive to South Appleton Road as police investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student
‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student
Road closures
Expect traffic detours on Bell School Road in Rockford
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Child Porn Arrest
Rockford man faces felony child rape, porn charges
The renovations should be complete by the start of the next hockey season
Phase 3 of BMO Center construction officially underway

Latest News

Winnebago woman fosters abused, neglected dogs
Winnebago County woman uses rural property to foster abused, neglected dogs
Kayleigh's Friday forecast - 04/28/2023
Kayleigh's Friday forecast - 04/28/2023
One local counselor and student express how they feel about youth mental health training
Experts analyze the effectiveness of school trainings on youth mental health
One local counselor and student express how they feel about youth mental health training
Experts analyze the effectiveness of school trainings on youth mental health