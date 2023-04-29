Freeport’s Zeke Vandenburgh signed by Miami Dolphins as UDFA

MIAMI, Fla. (WIFR) - Former Freeport High School football standout Zeke Vandenburgh is headed to the NFL after signing with the Miami Dolphins as an Undrafted Free Agent.

In 10 games for the Redbirds this season, Vandenburgh tallied 100 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He recorded a season-high 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks in ISU’s 20-13 OT win on senior day at Hancock Stadium against fellow MVFC foe Western Illinois. He also led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in sacks and tackles for loss per game during the 2022 season.

Back in February, Vandenburgh became the first Illinois State Redbird football player to earn the Buck Buchanan Award, which honors the best FCS’ best defensive player in the nation.

Vandenburgh will join fellow local NFL player Robert Jones on the Dolphins, who graduated from East High School.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.