City of DeKalb plans building Marriott Hotel

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a world of firsts for DeKalb as the city considers bringing its first hotel to the east side. Leaders say it’s the development they need to grow their economy.

One developer pushes for a Marriott Hotel in DeKalb. As a Northern Illinois University graduate himself, he knows the area well and he already owns and operates the Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites on South Annie Glidden Rd.

Hotel developer Pramit Patel wants to bring a new type of hotel to DeKalb. It will feature 60 standard stay Fairfield Inn and Suites rooms and 61 Extended Stay Towneplace Suites rooms.

“That’s the only extended stay property in a 40-mile radius in DeKalb, so I know there’s a need for more extended stay rooms but there’s also a need for standard rooms as well,” Patel said.

The Marriott will be located at 902 Peace Road in between Bumper to Bumper Auto Body Shop and Fast Stop gas station.

“Help vitalize the area that’s left as undeveloped farmland and I’m hoping this hotel is the catalyst to have further growth in the area off of Peace Road.,” Patel said.

Being only a 6-minute drive to NIU, Patel says this Marriott will be a huge benefit for athletes and families visiting.

“The zoning on the site is heavy industrial, which doesn’t permit a motel, so they’re going to rezone it to a planned development industrial district, which would allow the hotel and all of its accessory uses,” said City of DeKalb’s planning director Dan Olsen.

Olsen says travel won’t be impacted as soon as construction starts.

“The roads leading to the other businesses will not be closed or partially closed or anything,” Olsen said,

Colleen Solorio of neighboring The Catholic Gift Store says the hotel might bring in new curious customers.

“People would probably come in just to look around and see what we have,” Solorio. “That would probably, you know, help us out and, you know, spread the word that we’re here.”

Olsen says if the rezoning request passes, construction will start Spring 2024. The hotel expects to open in Summer 2025.

A public hearing discussing the rezoning process for the hotel will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library.

