2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student
‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student
Ronald Coleman, 43, is accused of moving around 200 pounds of cocaine across state lines.
Man arrested after Illinois State Police find cocaine-filled suitcases
Fatal accident
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Belvidere
Road closures
Expect traffic detours on Bell School Road in Rockford
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public

Latest News

A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
A 121 room Marriott Hotel may come to 920 Peace Road in DeKalb.
City of DeKalb plans building Marriott Hotel
A 121 room Marriott Hotel may come to 920 Peace Road in DeKalb.
City of DeKalb plans building Marriott Hotel