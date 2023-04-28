Winnebago County to receive more money based on federally detained inmate rate increases

Winnebago County is expected to receive about $281,000 more a year thanks to a resolution passed at a Winnebago County Board meeting
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County may start seeing more money thanks to a resolution passed at Thursday’s Winnebago County Board meeting,.

At Thursday’s meeting, the Winnebago County Board votes to allow the Sheriff’s Office to meet with a Washington D.C consultant to discuss increasing the rates for federal prisoners in our county jail.

“For the inmates because it’s a good contract for them also because we protect them, we keep them and move on and make sure they’re safe and that they’re fed,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

It’s been eight years since the last contract negotiations between the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and a Washinton D.C consulting group for housing federal prisoners. But that’s about to change,

“Things have gone up,” Caruana said. “Different matrix, different costs, food, housing, we, you know, move them back and forth to the courthouse.”

The current rate per day for federal detainees held in Winnebago County is $80. The Sheriff’s Office is proposing a possible rate increase of $18.

“We want to make sure we stay ahead of the game before we, you know, get to the point of losing money,” Caruana said.

If the Summerill Group agrees to the increased rates, Winnebago County will see more than $800,000 n extra revenue each year.

“We’re not in it for the revenue but it is additional revenue,” said committee vice chairperson Aaron Booker. “It keeps the county jail staffing up. it’s an extra benefit for our inmates and the federal government whereas we have 24 hour medical care, we offer education programs, we have numerous benefits for the inmates.”

Winnebago County board members say the rate increase is much needed.

“It’s a great thing,” said Public Safety and Judiciary Committiee chairperson Brad Lindmark. “It brings more money back and help relieves the taxpayers.”

“I appreciate the county board approving the ability for the sheriff to enter into a consultant and we look forward to that answer shortly,” said Winnebago County Board Chairperson Joseph Chiarelli.

Chiarelli says all money comes from the federal government and taxpayers will not be impacted by any rate increase.

Caruana says If the Summerill Group approves the rate hike, he’s most looking forward to continue providing service for the inmates.

