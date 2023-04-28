Packers draft Iowa LB Lukas Van Ness 13th overall

The former Barrington HS product stays in the Midwest for the next chapter of his pro career
(WBAY)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIFR) - Three days after trading up two spots after dealing Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, the Packers bolster their defense as they drafted Iowa LB Lukas Van Ness 13th overall.

In 2022, Van Ness earned second-team all-Big Ten honors after racking up 36 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. The new Packer offers size on the Packers edge as the former hockey player is listed at 6′5, 272 pounds.

