Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - A man in Illinois is facing charges for reportedly having sexual contact with an animal.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Blanke, 40, was arrested early Friday morning after he was observed making sexual contact with a horse.

Deputies said they witnessed the 40-year-old with the horse on a property while they were on patrol.

According to authorities, Blanke is facing charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student
‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student
Road closures
Expect traffic detours on Bell School Road in Rockford
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Child Porn Arrest
Rockford man faces felony child rape, porn charges
The renovations should be complete by the start of the next hockey season
Phase 3 of BMO Center construction officially underway

Latest News

In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army grounds non-critical aviators for training after fatal crashes
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The...
Doomsday murder plot trial: Victim’s sister tells jurors about quick funeral, remarriage
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
One local counselor and student express how they feel about youth mental health training
Experts analyze the effectiveness of school trainings on youth mental health
One local counselor and student express how they feel about youth mental health training
Experts analyze the effectiveness of school trainings on youth mental health