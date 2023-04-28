Man arrested after Illinois State Police find cocaine-filled suitcases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A California man faces a federal drug trafficking charge after investigators say they found two suitcases carrying $1.8 million in cocaine during a traffic stop.

Ronald Coleman, 43, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 91 kilograms, or about 200 pounds, of cocaine.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney Northern District of Illinois, Coleman was driving a semi-truck on I-88 near Morrison, Ill. when he was stopped by Illinois State Police. While Coleman was pulled over, K9 “Roman” alerted a trooper about the possible presence of drugs, leading police to search the semi-trailer and finding the suitcases filled with cocaine.

Investigators believe Coleman was knowingly moving the cocaine to the Chicago area from California.

If convicted, the maximum penalty Coleman could face is life in prison and a fine of $10,000,000.

