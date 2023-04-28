Following mild Friday, cooler, more unsettled pattern returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve waited nearly a week for a nice, mild day, and Thursday we finally got it! For the first time since last Thursday, temperatures topped out at above normal levels.

One more mild day is ahead of us Friday before changes get set into motion as we get into the weekend.

Skies will be rather cloudy to start our Friday, though partial sunshine is likely throughout the day. Despite an easterly wind being in place, temperatures should still top out in the middle to upper 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Ahead of a cold front, showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across central and eastern portions of Iowa, and will have our attention as we reach the evening hours of Friday.

Showers and storms will begin to approach from the west Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The easterly winds are to continue to funnel drier air into the region during the evening. With that in mind, the expectation is that the showers and storms will weaken significantly, and may fall apart before even reaching our area. We’ll keep the chances for rain in our forecast overnight, though they appear to be quite low.

Showers will be weakening quickly as they approach Friday night, though we can't rule out a few here or there. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers may be around early in the day on Saturday, though dry hours are promised to follow, and some mixed sunshine isn’t at all out of the realm of possibility. Northwesterly winds, however, will funnel cooler air back into our area.

Showers are possible off and on throughout Saturday and Saturday night, but many dry hours are also promised. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the afternoon progresses, an area of upper level low pressure will approach, which will likely ignite one or more rounds of showers, and an isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question.

Showers are possible off and on throughout Saturday and Saturday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Sunday, that upper level low pressure system essentially parks just to our northeast, meaning another unsettled day is ahead of us. Several clusters of showers are to be a good bet, and with temperatures expected to be in the 40s for much of the day, a few wet snowflakes aren’t entirely out of the question either.

Rain or snow showers may be with us off and on throughout our Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Occasional showers are possible Sunday, and a few snowflakes may even mix in. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Sunday and Monday aren’t to get out of the lower 50s, and another day with temperatures in the 50s follows Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’re back into the 60s, and 70° temperatures are on track to return Thursday.

