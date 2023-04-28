Experts analyze the effectiveness of school trainings on youth mental health

By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Youth mental health has become a growing concern across the nation as nearly 1 in 6 children are diagnosed with a mental disorder.

Researchers at the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority believe schools are at the forefront of youth interventions. That’s why they decided to evaluate school trainings across Illinois. One counselor at a local high school says this is a great step in ensuring educators prioritize the overall wellness of students.

“There’s just so many different factors that affect a student’s day-to-day. You know, even just how the morning starts for them or even if they maybe haven’t had breakfast or different things that are outside of our control that are basic needs,” said Auburn High School Counselor Christa Friend.

Their studies found that the best programs improved awareness about mental issues and offered different types of resources to students. Friend supports the training and says her school district is doing what it can to ensure a healthy learning environment.

“The district has offered some trauma-informed training for within the classroom, so in terms of being able to see different escalating behaviors, if you see maybe a student looks a little agitated, or maybe it’s a different demeanor that day just kind of recognizing that and knowing who to call in those moments,” said Friend.

According to experts, despite the growing number of students needing support, schools face a national shortage of school-based mental health personnel. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, contact the crisis hotline by texting ‘HELLO’ to 7-4-1-7-4-1.

