Belvidere North pole vaulter Cameron Obrien signs letter of intent to compete at Milwaukee School of Engineering

Obrien didn’t begin to compete in the pole vault until his junior year
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere North pole vaulter Cameron Obrien is taking his talents to the cream city next year as the senior signed of his letter of intent to compete at Milwaukee School of Engineering Thursday.

