Bears trade back one spot, draft Tenessee OT Darnell Wright 10th overall
After swapping picks with the Eagles and picking up a 2024 fourth round pick, the Bears picked OT Darnell Wright
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIFR) - The Bears picked up protection for Justin Fields in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft as Chicago drafted Tennessee OT Darnell Wright.
The 6′5, 333-pound RT finished his college career on a 19-game streak without allowing a sack. The Bears could use the blocking for Fields after the former Ohio State QB was sacked 55 times in 15 games in 2022.
Wright was a mainstay for the Volunteers racking up 42 starts and earning first-team All-SEC in 2022.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.