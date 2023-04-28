Bears trade back one spot, draft Tenessee OT Darnell Wright 10th overall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIFR) - The Bears picked up protection for Justin Fields in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft as Chicago drafted Tennessee OT Darnell Wright.

The 6′5, 333-pound RT finished his college career on a 19-game streak without allowing a sack. The Bears could use the blocking for Fields after the former Ohio State QB was sacked 55 times in 15 games in 2022.

Wright was a mainstay for the Volunteers racking up 42 starts and earning first-team All-SEC in 2022.

