WIAA approves hockey Co-op between Hononegah and Beloit Memorial

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WIFR) - On April 25, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association approved a hockey co-op between Beloit Memorial, Hononegah, and the Rock County Fury for the 2023-24 season.

The boys team is a part of the Badger Conference and competes against seven teams from the Madison area. Meanwhile, the Fury is part of a much larger co-op between Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Edgerton, Milton, and Warren.

Preseason is set to begin November 6 with the regular season beginning November 17.

