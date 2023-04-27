Thousands vie for next round of Illinois cannabis licenses

Cannabis
Cannabis(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Nearly 2,700 applications are in for the chance at securing an Illinois conditional adult-use cannabis license.

55 applicants will be picked during the Social Equity Criteria Lottery (“SECL”) by representatives from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) and the Illinois Lottery.

The lottery is expected sometime in May, with a date still to be announced.

IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. says along with Governor JB Pritzker’s administration, his sector is committed to making sure the Illinois cannabis industry sets the gold standard for social equity.

“Our simplified online application process increased the accessibility for individuals of all backgrounds and from all over Illinois to have the opportunity to write the next chapter of the most equitable cannabis industry in the country,” Treto states.

Each lottery winner will have 45 days to submit the eligibility criteria to receive the conditional license. Those criteria are available here, along with a list of acceptable documents.

Then, IDFPR expects at least two months to vet the lottery winner’s criteria submissions. Applicants selected in the lottery will be provided an opportunity to provide supplemental information to satisfy these criteria if needed.

If a lottery winner does not fulfill the criteria, another applicant will be drawn.

To view the list of applicants, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
22-year-old man found in Rock River identified
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Child Porn Arrest
Rockford man faces felony child rape, porn charges
Investigation underway
46-year-old man found on Meridian Road identified
Road closures
Expect traffic detours on Bell School Road in Rockford

Latest News

“We have heard back from restaurants and hotels that they are filled to capacity at times when...
Phase 3 of BMO Center construction officially underway
Laura Kane channels her pain into advocacy as she works to pass Senate bill 2034
Local mom pushes for legislation to help grieving families
Laura Kane channels her pain into advocacy as she works to pass Senate bill 2034
One local mother push for a new bill that will help grieving families
Chris DeRango has been an attorney for nearly three decades. He's currently the owner of...
23 News I-Team Exclusive Part Two: Prominent local attorney provides insight on jury selection process