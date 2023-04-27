Thousands vie for next round of Illinois cannabis licenses

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Nearly 2,700 applications are in for the chance at securing an Illinois conditional adult-use cannabis license.

55 applicants will be picked during the Social Equity Criteria Lottery (“SECL”) by representatives from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) and the Illinois Lottery.

The lottery is expected sometime in May, with a date still to be announced.

IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. says along with Governor JB Pritzker’s administration, his sector is committed to making sure the Illinois cannabis industry sets the gold standard for social equity.

“Our simplified online application process increased the accessibility for individuals of all backgrounds and from all over Illinois to have the opportunity to write the next chapter of the most equitable cannabis industry in the country,” Treto states.

Each lottery winner will have 45 days to submit the eligibility criteria to receive the conditional license. Those criteria are available here, along with a list of acceptable documents.

Then, IDFPR expects at least two months to vet the lottery winner’s criteria submissions. Applicants selected in the lottery will be provided an opportunity to provide supplemental information to satisfy these criteria if needed.

If a lottery winner does not fulfill the criteria, another applicant will be drawn.

To view the list of applicants, click here.

