One local mother push for a new bill that will help grieving families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Losing a child is something most parents hope they never face. However, this is the reality for Lauren Kane, who tragically lost her 14-year-old son to suicide and only a few weeks later, she also lost her job. Now she’s doing everything she can to ensure no other family is in the same situation.

“Nobody should ever have to endure the loss of a child by suicide or homicide, you know, and then have to worry about their finances on top of it,” said Kane.

Kane was let go from her job due to the inability to perform while grieving her son, but senate bill 2034, also known as the ‘Zachary Parent Protection Act,’ would provide extended bereavement to employees who have lost a child to suicide or homicide. In addition, parents will receive up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for larger businesses and six weeks for smaller businesses.

“Losing my job just brought that additional stress like, oh my god, what am I going to do financially now, how am I going to pay for the mortgage, how am I going to take care of the kids, and I truly believe that is absolutely unacceptable,” said Kane.

Kane is also the founder of Marshmallow’s Hope, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention. If you’re a parent or child seeking help, you can find tools and resources on her website.

