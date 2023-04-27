Officials investigating veteran’s death after attack at nursing home: ‘He was all bruised’

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio are investigating a veteran’s death after learning he was attacked at a nursing home hours before he died.

WOIO reports that 65-year-old John Carr died last week after he was injured in an assault.

The Army veteran’s family said they noticed he had bruises all over his arms and head while spending time with him over the weekend.

“He started complaining about a headache and about his arms and everything,” Edward Carr, the man’s brother, said. “My brother said that some person had attacked him and took his coat but they [nursing staff] did not believe him.”

Edward Carr said they ended up rushing his brother to the hospital, but he died soon after arriving.

“The doctor said it was because of the injuries and hemorrhaging of the brain that he had zero chance of survivability,” Edward Carr said.

The Carr family said they knew that they didn’t have a lot of time left with him as he was recently diagnosed with leukemia, but he was still in good spirits and enjoyed spending time with them.

“I just feel like our family was robbed from the last few weeks, maybe months, that we had left with him,” Zoee Osterberg, John Carr’s niece, said. “It’s just been so hard.”

Edward Carr said he had spent the past five weeks taking care of his brother, who was in and out of the hospital and temporarily staying at the Carington Park nursing home.

“How could somebody allow this to happen to him? Where were all the nurses? Where was the staff?” Osterberg said.

Edward Carr said he immediately notified the nursing home and reported the assault.

“I’ve got pictures. He must’ve thrown his arms up. He was all bruised,” he said.

The Ashtabula Police Department reports it is investigating John Carr’s death. Authorities shared that they believe another resident may have been involved in the assault.

Government records show that staffing is below average at Carington Park. Registered nurses are spending an average of 18 minutes with each resident per day compared to the national average of 40 minutes per resident, WOIO reports.

“They placed him in the wrong ward and that was a dangerous ward. He should’ve been in the hospital terminal ward,” Osterberg said. “He was dying of leukemia. He shouldn’t have been placed with three other dementia patients that could harm him.”

Edward Carr added, “I feel guilty. There’re no words to describe it. I got to live with this.”

According to Ashtabula police, they are working to determine if John Carr’s injuries are connected to his death and currently waiting for an autopsy report by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

