‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office is not filing charges against an Auburn High School liaison officer in 2021 a use of force case involving a student

Bradley Lauer is being investigated for his use of force on a high school student that was captured on surveillance video. It happened September 21, 2021, but the video went viral almost a year later after it aired on CBS 2 Chicago.

The video reportedly showed Lauer slamming a 14-year-old freshman on the floor during a dispute.

After a local investigation involving Illinois State Police and a use of force expert, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley determined Lauer’s use of force was justified at the time.

“Based upon the evidence reviewed and the applicable legal standards, no criminal charges will be brough against Officer Lauer,” Hanley’s report reads.

Attorneys for the student filed a lawsuit in October 2022 which claims Lauer tried to cover up misconduct by telling the family that he and the student were “scuffling” and that the student “slipped”, “fell” and “hit his head.”

Parents with students at Auburn rallied after the surveillance video was released, asking how something like this could have happened.

“This could’ve been any one of our children,” Melissa Champion said during the October 2022 rally.

No word yet on the development of the lawsuit against Lauer.

