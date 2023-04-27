‘No charges’ for Auburn police officer in use of force case with student

FILE: Attorneys for the Auburn High School student shared this image with the public, saying...
FILE: Attorneys for the Auburn High School student shared this image with the public, saying that it shows the skull fracture allegedly incurred during the physical assault.(Law Offices of Al Hofeld Jr. LLC.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office is not filing charges against an Auburn High School liaison officer in 2021 a use of force case involving a student

Bradley Lauer is being investigated for his use of force on a high school student that was captured on surveillance video. It happened September 21, 2021, but the video went viral almost a year later after it aired on CBS 2 Chicago.

The video reportedly showed Lauer slamming a 14-year-old freshman on the floor during a dispute.

After a local investigation involving Illinois State Police and a use of force expert, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley determined Lauer’s use of force was justified at the time.

“Based upon the evidence reviewed and the applicable legal standards, no criminal charges will be brough against Officer Lauer,” Hanley’s report reads.

Attorneys for the student filed a lawsuit in October 2022 which claims Lauer tried to cover up misconduct by telling the family that he and the student were “scuffling” and that the student “slipped”, “fell” and “hit his head.”

Parents with students at Auburn rallied after the surveillance video was released, asking how something like this could have happened.

“This could’ve been any one of our children,” Melissa Champion said during the October 2022 rally.

No word yet on the development of the lawsuit against Lauer.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
22-year-old man found in Rock River identified
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Child Porn Arrest
Rockford man faces felony child rape, porn charges
Investigation underway
46-year-old man found on Meridian Road identified
Road closures
Expect traffic detours on Bell School Road in Rockford

Latest News

Art in Bloom at the Rockford Art Museum
Art in Bloom at the Rockford Art Museum
Cannabis
Thousands vie for next round of Illinois cannabis licenses
“We have heard back from restaurants and hotels that they are filled to capacity at times when...
Phase 3 of BMO Center construction officially underway
Laura Kane channels her pain into advocacy as she works to pass Senate bill 2034
Local mom pushes for legislation to help grieving families