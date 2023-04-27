Local mom pushes for legislation to help grieving families

By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Losing a child is something most parents hope they never face.

However, this is the reality for Lauren Kane, who tragically lost her 14-year-old son to suicide and only a few weeks later, she also lost her job. Now she’s doing everything she can to ensure no other family is in the same situation.

“Nobody should ever have to endure the loss of a child by suicide or homicide, you know, and then have to worry about their finances on top of it,” said Kane.

Kane was let go from her job due to the inability to perform while grieving her son, but senate bill 2034, also known as the ‘Zachary Parent Protection Act,’ would provide extended bereavement to employees who have lost a child to suicide or homicide. In addition, parents will receive up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for larger businesses and six weeks for smaller businesses.

“Losing my job just brought that additional stress like, oh my god, what am I going to do financially now, how am I going to pay for the mortgage, how am I going to take care of the kids, and I truly believe that is absolutely unacceptable,” said Kane.

Kane is also the founder of Marshmallow’s Hope, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention. If you’re a parent or child seeking help, you can find tools and resources on her website.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
22-year-old man found in Rock River identified
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Child Porn Arrest
Rockford man faces felony child rape, porn charges
Investigation underway
46-year-old man found on Meridian Road identified
Road closures
Expect traffic detours on Bell School Road in Rockford

Latest News

“We have heard back from restaurants and hotels that they are filled to capacity at times when...
Phase 3 of BMO Center construction officially underway
Laura Kane channels her pain into advocacy as she works to pass Senate bill 2034
One local mother push for a new bill that will help grieving families
Chris DeRango has been an attorney for nearly three decades. He's currently the owner of...
23 News I-Team Exclusive Part Two: Prominent local attorney provides insight on jury selection process
Chris DeRango has been an attorney for nearly three decades. He's currently the owner of...
Prominent local attorney gives insight on jury selection process