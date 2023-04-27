Hands around the courthouse, educating the public on child abuse

By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Abuse is a problem that can have devastating psychological and behavioral impacts that alter the trajectory of a person’s life. That’s why in honor of child abuse prevention and awareness month, the 17th judicial circuit court hosted its annual hands around the courthouse event.

“The statistics are staggering as to how many children are victims in our community of abuse and neglect and the unbelievable impact that it has on crime in our community,” said 17th Judicial Court Associate Judge Jennifer Clifford.

The community surrounded the building with a blue ribbon, shared a moment of silence and planted symbolic pinwheels. Shannon Kreuger is a Director and Medical Provider on an evaluation response initiative team and she believes there’s still much work to do to help victims come forward.

“Raising awareness about child abuse should not be done just one month of the year, but something done each day. As long as child abuse is a problem, we should all work to be a part of the solution,” said Kreuger.

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, call the local reporting hotline at 1-800 -25-abuse.

