Forreston hires Kyle Getz as girls basketball head coach

FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the resignation of Brian Rahn, Forreston has hired Kyle Getz as the school’s next girls basketball head coach.

“It is an honor to take over the Forreston girls program,” Getz said. “There has been a strong line of successful coaches and players and I look forward to working with our girls and being successful both in the classroom and on the court.”

Getz is an Orangeville alum and is a social studies teacher at Forreston High School.

