Female leaders shine at South Beloit City Hall

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women run three of South Beloit’s five municipal departments, including the city administrator and the community development director.

“Times are just a changing,” said Sonya Hoppes, who was hired as South Beloit’s city administrator last August.

A South Beloit native, Hoppes came to the job after stints as a parks and recreation administrator in neighboring Beloit, Wisconsin, and Florida. She says she’s aware of gender disparities in leadership across the country, but also knows she wasn’t hired just because she’s a woman.

Hoppes says she’s fortunate to be working in a city where party politics play little if any role in how South Beloit is run on a daily basis.

“In a small town, you don’t have to get political about things,” she said

The politics are left up to elected officials like Mayor Tom Fitzgerald, who says Hoppes consistently proves herself as a leader.

“We just tired to find the best qualified [candidate],” he said. “And it’s always a test. With this, we didn’t know.”

Leaders didn’t know not because Hoppes is female, but because South Beloit has never had a city administrator. It was uncharted waters regardless who they hired. And the mayor says they hired the right person.

“After one year, we were more than happy with Sonya,” he said

Fitzgerald is also happy with the city’s first community development director, Shawna Henthorn, who has paid no attention to gender disparities during her 14 years working for the city.

Henthorn has served in a variety of roles during her tenure, including firefighter, paramedic, and code enforcement officer. She said she never saw herself in community development but later relalized that, like Hoppes, she was more than qualified.

“I’ve always looked at everything that if you want it, go for it, and don’t let anything hold you back, especially your gender,” Henthorn said.

Henthorn and Hoppes are not the only women running things in South Beloit. Longtime city employee Tracy Patrick is South Beloit’s city clerk.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
22-year-old man found in Rock River identified
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Investigation underway
46-year-old man found on Meridian Road identified
Motorcyclist dies after swerving to avoid deer
Trevon “Chuey” Howard, 23, was driving south on Beaver Valley Road in Belvidere, when he...
More than $16K raised for driver in Boone County crash

Latest News

The renovations should be complete by the start of the next hockey season
Phase 3 of BMO Center construction officially underway
The renovations should be complete by the start of the next hockey season
Phase 3 of construction officially underway at the BMO Center
Sonya Hoppes and Shawna Henthorn run two of South Beloit's city departments.
Female leaders shine at South Beloit City Hall
The celebrations take place Saturday, April 29 from noon to 6 p.m.
Maze Books celebrates Indie Book Store Day