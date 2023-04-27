Female leaders shine at South Beloit City Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women run three of South Beloit’s five municipal departments, including the city administrator and the community development director.

“Times are just a changing,” said Sonya Hoppes, who was hired as South Beloit’s city administrator last August.

A South Beloit native, Hoppes came to the job after stints as a parks and recreation administrator in neighboring Beloit, Wisconsin, and Florida. She says she’s aware of gender disparities in leadership across the country, but also knows she wasn’t hired just because she’s a woman.

Hoppes says she’s fortunate to be working in a city where party politics play little if any role in how South Beloit is run on a daily basis.

“In a small town, you don’t have to get political about things,” she said

The politics are left up to elected officials like Mayor Tom Fitzgerald, who says Hoppes consistently proves herself as a leader.

“We just tired to find the best qualified [candidate],” he said. “And it’s always a test. With this, we didn’t know.”

Leaders didn’t know not because Hoppes is female, but because South Beloit has never had a city administrator. It was uncharted waters regardless who they hired. And the mayor says they hired the right person.

“After one year, we were more than happy with Sonya,” he said

Fitzgerald is also happy with the city’s first community development director, Shawna Henthorn, who has paid no attention to gender disparities during her 14 years working for the city.

Henthorn has served in a variety of roles during her tenure, including firefighter, paramedic, and code enforcement officer. She said she never saw herself in community development but later relalized that, like Hoppes, she was more than qualified.

“I’ve always looked at everything that if you want it, go for it, and don’t let anything hold you back, especially your gender,” Henthorn said.

Henthorn and Hoppes are not the only women running things in South Beloit. Longtime city employee Tracy Patrick is South Beloit’s city clerk.

