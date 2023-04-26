Wendy’s popular chili will soon be available in store

Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.
Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.(Wendy's ©2023 Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wendy’s fans can now get their popular chilly from somewhere other than the restaurant.

In a release, Conagra Brands, Inc. said it’s partnering with Wendy’s to bring the chili into homes across the country.

Wendy’s homestyle chili features all-natural beef, a mix of peppers, and beans in a tomato-based sauce, according to the fast-food chain.

Carl Loredo, global chief marketing officer for Wendy’s, said the famous chili item has been a restaurant staple since the company’s beginnings in 1969.

“We’re thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand’s iconic chili flavor to even more fans,” Loredo said. “When Wendy’s chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants.”

Anyone wanting to bring home a can of Wendy’s chili will be able to do so sometime this spring at most grocery stores and select online retailers.

The cans will cost $4.99.

More information on Wendy’s chili can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
22-year-old man found in Rock River identified
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Motorcyclist dies after swerving to avoid deer
Investigation underway
46-year-old man found on Meridian Road identified
Trevon “Chuey” Howard, 23, was driving south on Beaver Valley Road in Belvidere, when he...
More than $16K raised for driver in Boone County crash

Latest News

File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New...
Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers questions during an introductory NFL football...
Aaron Rodgers excited about ‘new adventure’ with Jets
At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr barred from 2023 session
It's official, the Green Bay Packers have traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. (WABC)
Aaron Rodgers talks about 'new adventure' with NY Jets