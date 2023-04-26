One dead, five injured in Ogle County crash

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A three-car crash leaves one person dead and five others injured early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 2:30 on I-39 southbound in Ogle County. According to Illinois State Police, a 79-year-old man from Maywood, Illinois was driving north when he crossed into the southbound lanes He hit a vehicle driven by Timothy Geroulis, 29. Geroulis’ vehicle was sent in the air, hitting a third car driven by 35-year-old James Gregory.

The 79-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while five people in the other two vehicles were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

